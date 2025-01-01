Menu
<p><strong>Structural damage.</strong></p><p><strong>SOLD AS IS</strong></p><p>VECHILE SOLD AS IS - The motor vehicle sold under  this contract is being <strong>sold as-is</strong> and is not represented as being in roadworthy conditions, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The  vehicle may not be fit for use as a mean of transportation and may require substantial repair at the purchasers expense. it may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven n its current condition.</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Price excludes taxes</span></p>

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

283,609 KM

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition

12217773

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
283,609KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3GCPKREA1CG295897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 283,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Structural damage.

SOLD AS IS

VECHILE SOLD AS IS ''- The motor vehicle sold under  this contract is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy conditions, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The  vehicle may not be fit for use as a mean of transportation and may require substantial repair at the purchaser's expense. it may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven n its current condition.

Price excludes taxes

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500