$4,495+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 283,609 KM
Vehicle Description
Structural damage.
SOLD AS IS
VECHILE SOLD AS IS ''- The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy conditions, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a mean of transportation and may require substantial repair at the purchaser's expense. it may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven n its current condition.
Price excludes taxes
