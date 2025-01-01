Menu
2012 CHEVROLET SONIC LT SEDAN

AUTO,AIR, CRUISE CONTROL,  TILT STEERING,

TINTED GLASS, POWER WINDOWS AND POWER

DOOR LOCKS  PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!

INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A 6 MONTH/10,000 KMS

DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO CANADA.

$6,900.00  PLUS TAX

CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200

BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES

bcasales@hotmail.ca

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

79,066 KM

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

