$6,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,066KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC5EH1C4105434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,066 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 CHEVROLET SONIC "LT" SEDAN
AUTO,AIR, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT STEERING,
TINTED GLASS, POWER WINDOWS AND POWER
DOOR LOCKS PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A 6 MONTH/10,000 KMS
DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO CANADA.
$6,900.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES
bcasales@hotmail.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bob Currie Auto Sales
Email Bob Currie Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-377-XXXX(click to show)
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Bob Currie Auto Sales
905-377-9200
2012 Chevrolet Sonic