2012 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,294 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that offers plenty of power and space? Look no further than this 2012 Dodge Charger SXT from JSC Autos sales. With its sleek black exterior and spacious black interior, this Charger turns heads wherever it goes. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 3.6L V6 engine that delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. This Charger is ready to take you on any adventure, with its comfortable and spacious cabin and its rear-wheel drive system that offers a thrilling driving experience. This vehicle has been meticulously maintained and boasts a range of desirable features.
This Charger SXT comes packed with features that will make every drive enjoyable. Its keyless entry makes it easy to get in and out, while the heated mirrors keep you comfortable even on chilly mornings. The power windows, power locks, and power steering ensure a smooth and convenient experience. The driver and passenger airbags, along with the side airbags and anti-lock brakes, provide peace of mind on the road. And with its CD player, cruise control, and automatic headlights, this Charger offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience.
This 2012 Dodge Charger SXT, with its 194,294km on the odometer, is a great choice for anyone looking for a stylish and reliable sedan. Visit JSC Auto sales today to see it for yourself.
Here are 5 of this Charger's most sizzling features:
- Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with a classic, bold design.
- Spacious Black Interior: Comfortable for passengers and cargo.
- Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency.
- Rear-Wheel Drive: Enjoy a thrilling driving experience.
- Keyless Entry & Heated Mirrors: Convenience and comfort for every drive.
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.
True North Auto Brokers
