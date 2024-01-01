Menu
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that offers plenty of power and space? Look no further than this 2012 Dodge Charger SXT from JSC Autos sales. With its sleek black exterior and spacious black interior, this Charger turns heads wherever it goes. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 3.6L V6 engine that delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. This Charger is ready to take you on any adventure, with its comfortable and spacious cabin and its rear-wheel drive system that offers a thrilling driving experience. This vehicle has been meticulously maintained and boasts a range of desirable features.

This Charger SXT comes packed with features that will make every drive enjoyable. Its keyless entry makes it easy to get in and out, while the heated mirrors keep you comfortable even on chilly mornings. The power windows, power locks, and power steering ensure a smooth and convenient experience. The driver and passenger airbags, along with the side airbags and anti-lock brakes, provide peace of mind on the road. And with its CD player, cruise control, and automatic headlights, this Charger offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience.

This 2012 Dodge Charger SXT, with its 194,294km on the odometer, is a great choice for anyone looking for a stylish and reliable sedan. Visit JSC Auto sales today to see it for yourself.

Here are 5 of this Chargers most sizzling features:

Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with a classic, bold design.
Spacious Black Interior: Comfortable for passengers and cargo.
Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency.
Rear-Wheel Drive: Enjoy a thrilling driving experience.
Keyless Entry & Heated Mirrors: Convenience and comfort for every drive.

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.

194,294 KM

Details

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
194,294KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG3CH275944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,294 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that offers plenty of power and space? Look no further than this 2012 Dodge Charger SXT from JSC Autos sales. With its sleek black exterior and spacious black interior, this Charger turns heads wherever it goes. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 3.6L V6 engine that delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. This Charger is ready to take you on any adventure, with its comfortable and spacious cabin and its rear-wheel drive system that offers a thrilling driving experience. This vehicle has been meticulously maintained and boasts a range of desirable features.

This Charger SXT comes packed with features that will make every drive enjoyable. Its keyless entry makes it easy to get in and out, while the heated mirrors keep you comfortable even on chilly mornings. The power windows, power locks, and power steering ensure a smooth and convenient experience. The driver and passenger airbags, along with the side airbags and anti-lock brakes, provide peace of mind on the road. And with its CD player, cruise control, and automatic headlights, this Charger offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience.

This 2012 Dodge Charger SXT, with its 194,294km on the odometer, is a great choice for anyone looking for a stylish and reliable sedan. Visit JSC Auto sales today to see it for yourself.

Here are 5 of this Charger's most sizzling features:

  1. Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with a classic, bold design.
  2. Spacious Black Interior: Comfortable for passengers and cargo.
  3. Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency.
  4. Rear-Wheel Drive: Enjoy a thrilling driving experience.
  5. Keyless Entry & Heated Mirrors: Convenience and comfort for every drive.

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

