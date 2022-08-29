Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Charger

1,132,484 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

905-372-5822

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Charger

2012 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

905-372-5822

  1. 1663680445
  2. 1663680455
  3. 1663680460
  4. 1663680466
  5. 1663680478
  6. 1663680486
  7. 1663680491
  8. 1663680500
  9. 1663680508
  10. 1663680539
  11. 1663680584
  12. 1663680605
  13. 1663680607
  14. 1663680609
  15. 1663680610
  16. 1663680612
  17. 1663680614
  18. 1663680616
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,132,484KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9074203
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG8CH247086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,132,484 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne Symons Auto Sales

2013 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 112,234 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Leaf SV
 67,675 KM
$39,955 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 145,306 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email Wayne Symons Auto Sales

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory