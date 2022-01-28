2012 Ford F-450

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 3 6 6 , 0 4 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8173381

8173381 VIN: 1FDUF4GY8CEB63257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 366,045 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Dual Rear Wheels Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Head Air Bag Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Transmission Overdrive Switch

