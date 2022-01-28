Menu
2012 Ford F-450

366,045 KM

Details Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

905-372-5822

2012 Ford F-450

2012 Ford F-450

XL

2012 Ford F-450

XL

Location

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

905-372-5822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

366,045KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8173381
  • VIN: 1FDUF4GY8CEB63257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 366,045 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

905-372-5822

