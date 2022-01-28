$30,995+ tax & licensing
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-450
XL
Location
536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
366,045KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8173381
- VIN: 1FDUF4GY8CEB63257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 366,045 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
