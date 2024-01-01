$11,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 99,392 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Harley-Davidson Street-Glide
1687cc with 6 speed cruise Drive Transmission.
Runs and drives awesome. Will need little or nothing to certify. Sold as is but we have a shop that can help with the safety for extra.
Price excludes taxes and transfer.
Call or Text Wes 905-269-5995
JC&DC Motors
421 King Street East
Cobourg, ON
