<p>2012 Harley-Davidson Street-Glide</p><p>1687cc with 6 speed cruise Drive Transmission.</p><p>Runs and drives awesome. Will need little or nothing to certify. Sold as is but we have a shop that can help with the safety for extra. </p><p>Price excludes taxes and transfer.</p><p>Call or Text Wes 905-269-5995</p><p>JC&DC Motors </p><p>421 King Street East</p><p>Cobourg, ON</p>

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 99,392 KM

Vehicle Description

