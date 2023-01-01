$7,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583
2012 Honda Civic
2dr Man LX
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10633854
- VIN: 2hgfg3a40ch009307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,617 KM
Vehicle Description
At Stewart Auto Hub we strive to provide cost-effective quality pre-owned vehicles. Need Financing? Our team will find the best financing options for you. Have a trade-in? We pay top $$$ All vehicle include CARFAX history report and are pre-inspected by licensed mechanics. Finance from $83.45 Bi-Weekly. $1000 Down Payment. $7,999 x 48 months @ 11% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C. Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.