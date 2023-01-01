Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Civic

212,617 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

2dr Man LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

2dr Man LX

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1699201032
  2. 1699201032
  3. 1699201032
  4. 1699201032
  5. 1699201032
  6. 1699201032
  7. 1699201185
  8. 1699201185
  9. 1699201185
  10. 1699201185
  11. 1699201184
  12. 1699201184
  13. 1699201184
  14. 1699201184
  15. 1699201185
  16. 1699201185
  17. 1699201185
  18. 1699201185
  19. 1699201185
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
212,617KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10633854
  • VIN: 2hgfg3a40ch009307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,617 KM

Vehicle Description

At Stewart Auto Hub we strive to provide cost-effective quality pre-owned vehicles. Need Financing? Our team will find the best financing options for you. Have a trade-in? We pay top $$$ All vehicle include CARFAX history report and are pre-inspected by licensed mechanics. Finance from $83.45 Bi-Weekly. $1000 Down Payment. $7,999 x 48 months @ 11% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C. Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

2013 Kia Rio
202,790 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2011 Suzuki Kizashi SE
 197,776 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2010 Volvo XC90 LUXURY
 239,038 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory