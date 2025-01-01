Menu
<p>The Honda Civic Black 2-Door EX Sedan offers a perfect blend of sporty aesthetics, practicality, and modern technology. With its sleek black exterior and compact 2-door design, it stands out on the road while delivering an enjoyable driving experience. The EX trim brings a host of features aimed at enhancing comfort, safety, and connectivity, making it an ideal choice for those looking for style, performance, and reliability in one package.</p><ul><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior</strong>: Bold and stylish design with a modern, aerodynamic shape.</li><li><strong>2-Door Configuration</strong>: Sporty and compact, providing a dynamic appearance.</li><li><strong>EX Trim</strong>: High-end features including advanced tech and premium finishes.</li><li><strong>Infotainment System</strong>: Touchscreen interface, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior</strong>: Spacious cabin with supportive seating and refined materials.</li><li><strong>Efficient Engine</strong>: Smooth, responsive performance with excellent fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features</strong>: Includes Honda Sensing suite (lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking).</li><li><strong>Sporty Driving Experience</strong>: Agile handling and quick acceleration for an engaging drive.</li><li><strong>Reputation for Reliability</strong>: Known for long-lasting durability and low maintenance costs.</li></ul>

2012 Honda Civic

231,837 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

2dr Auto EX

12165144

2012 Honda Civic

2dr Auto EX

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
231,837KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG3B56CH004359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2012 Honda Civic