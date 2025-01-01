$6,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
2dr Auto EX
2012 Honda Civic
2dr Auto EX
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 231,837 KM
Vehicle Description
The Honda Civic Black 2-Door EX Sedan offers a perfect blend of sporty aesthetics, practicality, and modern technology. With its sleek black exterior and compact 2-door design, it stands out on the road while delivering an enjoyable driving experience. The EX trim brings a host of features aimed at enhancing comfort, safety, and connectivity, making it an ideal choice for those looking for style, performance, and reliability in one package.
- Sleek Black Exterior: Bold and stylish design with a modern, aerodynamic shape.
- 2-Door Configuration: Sporty and compact, providing a dynamic appearance.
- EX Trim: High-end features including advanced tech and premium finishes.
- Infotainment System: Touchscreen interface, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.
- Comfortable Interior: Spacious cabin with supportive seating and refined materials.
- Efficient Engine: Smooth, responsive performance with excellent fuel economy.
- Advanced Safety Features: Includes Honda Sensing suite (lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking).
- Sporty Driving Experience: Agile handling and quick acceleration for an engaging drive.
- Reputation for Reliability: Known for long-lasting durability and low maintenance costs.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583