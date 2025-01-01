Menu
2012 Honda Civic LX – FWD Sedan

Reliable, fuel-efficient, and built to last—this 2012 Honda Civic LX is the perfect daily driver with all the essentials for comfort and value.

Highlights:

  • 1.8L I4 engine for impressive fuel economy and reliable performance
  • Front-Wheel Drive for confident and responsive handling
  • 5-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving
  • Clean and classic exterior design with a practical sedan layout
  • Comfortable cloth interior with spacious seating and user-friendly controls

 

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

STEWART AUTO HUB Inc.

2012 Honda Civic

229,210 KM

$6,295

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

LX

12482779

2012 Honda Civic

LX

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,295

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,210KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2E49CH005419

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,210 KM

2012 Honda Civic LX – FWD Sedan

Reliable, fuel-efficient, and built to last—this 2012 Honda Civic LX is the perfect daily driver with all the essentials for comfort and value.

Highlights:

  • 1.8L I4 engine for impressive fuel economy and reliable performance

  • Front-Wheel Drive for confident and responsive handling

  • 5-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving

  • Clean and classic exterior design with a practical sedan layout

  • Comfortable cloth interior with spacious seating and user-friendly controls

 

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

STEWART AUTO HUB Inc.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$6,295

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2012 Honda Civic