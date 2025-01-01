$6,295+ tax & licensing
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,210 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Civic LX – FWD Sedan
Reliable, fuel-efficient, and built to last—this 2012 Honda Civic LX is the perfect daily driver with all the essentials for comfort and value.
Highlights:
1.8L I4 engine for impressive fuel economy and reliable performance
Front-Wheel Drive for confident and responsive handling
5-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving
Clean and classic exterior design with a practical sedan layout
Comfortable cloth interior with spacious seating and user-friendly controls
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
STEWART AUTO HUB Inc.
Vehicle Features
Call Dealer
(289) 252-1583