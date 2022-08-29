2012 Honda Fit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 9 9 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9180577

9180577 VIN: LUCGE8H56C3000534

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 97,995 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

