2012 Honda Fit

97,995 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

905-372-5822

2012 Honda Fit

2012 Honda Fit

LX

2012 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

905-372-5822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,995KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9180577
  • VIN: LUCGE8H56C3000534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,995 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
More inventory From Wayne Symons Auto Sales

2016 Nissan Altima 2.5
 119,199 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Venza XLE
 21,500 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Charger SXT
 132,482 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

