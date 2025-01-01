Menu
<p data-start=73 data-end=546>Looking for a stylish, reliable, and fuel-efficient sedan? The 2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS is the perfect blend of modern design and practicality. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, this Sonata delivers an impressive balance of power and efficiency. Whether youre commuting to work or going on a weekend getaway, the Sonatas comfortable interior, user-friendly tech features, and smooth ride make every journey enjoyable.</p><p data-start=548 data-end=565><strong data-start=548 data-end=565>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=566 data-end=1082><li data-start=566 data-end=640><strong data-start=568 data-end=594>2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine</strong>: Efficient and powerful for everyday driving.</li><li data-start=641 data-end=718><strong data-start=643 data-end=677>6-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong>: Smooth shifting for a comfortable ride.</li><li data-start=719 data-end=785><strong data-start=721 data-end=747>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong>: Stay connected hands-free with ease.</li><li data-start=786 data-end=864><strong data-start=788 data-end=806>Cruise Control</strong>: For those longer trips, maintaining speed is effortless.</li><li data-start=865 data-end=932><strong data-start=867 data-end=887>Air Conditioning</strong>: Stay comfortable in all weather conditions.</li><li data-start=933 data-end=1003 data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=935 data-end=956>Spacious Interior</strong>: Plenty of room for both passengers and cargo.</li><li data-start=1004 data-end=1082><strong data-start=1006 data-end=1030>Premium Sound System</strong>: Enjoy your favorite tunes with high-quality sound.</li></ul><p><strong><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>***Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*** </span></strong></p>

2012 Hyundai Sonata

224,492 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS

12247396

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,492KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC8CH325714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,492 KM

Vehicle Description

***Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*** 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2012 Hyundai Sonata