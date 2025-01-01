$6,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,492 KM
Looking for a stylish, reliable, and fuel-efficient sedan? The 2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS is the perfect blend of modern design and practicality. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, this Sonata delivers an impressive balance of power and efficiency. Whether you're commuting to work or going on a weekend getaway, the Sonata's comfortable interior, user-friendly tech features, and smooth ride make every journey enjoyable.
Key Features:
- 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine: Efficient and powerful for everyday driving.
- 6-Speed Automatic Transmission: Smooth shifting for a comfortable ride.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected hands-free with ease.
- Cruise Control: For those longer trips, maintaining speed is effortless.
- Air Conditioning: Stay comfortable in all weather conditions.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for both passengers and cargo.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with high-quality sound.
***Price excludes taxes and licensing fees***
