$7,299+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Veloster
3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech
2012 Hyundai Veloster
3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,565 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and sporty coupe that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2012 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This silver beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with grey cloth seats and an impressive list of features. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission.
With its distinctive 3-door design and sleek lines, this Veloster is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof, stay warm with heated mirrors, and stay connected with the premium sound system. This Hyundai also features a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. With 185,565km on the odometer, this Veloster is ready to take you on many more adventures.
Here are five features of the 2012 Hyundai Veloster that are sure to make you smile:
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling with the press of a button.
- Premium Sound System: Blast your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather.
- 3-Door Design: Stand out from the crowd with this unique and stylish design.
- Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly navigate city streets and highways.
Visit True North Auto Brokers today to see this impressive 2012 Hyundai Veloster in person.
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583