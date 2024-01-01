Menu
2012 Hyundai Veloster

185,565 KM

$7,299

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech

12019807

2012 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,565KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD4CU083207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and sporty coupe that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2012 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This silver beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with grey cloth seats and an impressive list of features. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission.

With its distinctive 3-door design and sleek lines, this Veloster is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof, stay warm with heated mirrors, and stay connected with the premium sound system. This Hyundai also features a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. With 185,565km on the odometer, this Veloster is ready to take you on many more adventures.

Here are five features of the 2012 Hyundai Veloster that are sure to make you smile:

  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling with the press of a button.
  • Premium Sound System: Blast your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather.
  • 3-Door Design: Stand out from the crowd with this unique and stylish design.
  • Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly navigate city streets and highways.

Visit True North Auto Brokers today to see this impressive 2012 Hyundai Veloster in person.

Price excludes taxes and licensing fee. 

 

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2012 Hyundai Veloster