2012 Kia Rio

139,601 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

139,601KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405008
  • VIN: KNADM5A32C6759436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,601 KM

Vehicle Description

At Mallory Auto we strive to provide cost-effective quality pre-owned vehicles. 
Need Financing? Our team will find the best financing options for you. 
Have a trade-in? We pay top $$$ 
All vehicle include CARFAX history report and are pre-inspected by licensed mechanics.
Finance from $212.74 Monthly. 1,500.00 Down Payment. $7.999.00 x 36 months @ 10.99% APR ( estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $1,159.57). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

