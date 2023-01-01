$7,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Rio
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: KNADM5A32C6759436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance from $212.74 Monthly. 1,500.00 Down Payment. $7.999.00 x 36 months @ 10.99% APR ( estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $1,159.57). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
Vehicle Features
