$7,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY GS
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY GS
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
192,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1V73C1627124
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0931A
- Mileage 192,723 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
2012 Mazda MAZDA3