2012 Mazda MAZDA3

192,723 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

192,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1V73C1627124

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0931A
  • Mileage 192,723 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

