$4,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR SDN AUTO
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR SDN AUTO
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,988
+ taxes & licensing
296,378KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BL1UF7C1562352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 296,378 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dteG
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 174,654 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 4WD 6.7L Diesel Cummins 143,327 KM $47,799 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic 197,833 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Email True North Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,988
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2012 Mazda MAZDA3