$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
192,952KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BL1V73C1627124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,952 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
At Stewart Auto Hub our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles.
Ask us about extended warranty and financing options!
421 King Street East Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS 235,622 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR PLATINUM 214,537 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn Limited 136,230 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Email True North Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2012 Mazda MAZDA3