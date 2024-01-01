Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>AIR CONDITIONING / ALLOY WHEELS / POWER LOCKS & WINDOWS / CRUISE CONTROL</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees. </span></p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

197,887 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,887KM
Good Condition
VIN jm1bl1kf8c1515110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,887 KM

Vehicle Description

AIR CONDITIONING / ALLOY WHEELS / POWER LOCKS & WINDOWS / CRUISE CONTROL

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2012 Mazda MAZDA3