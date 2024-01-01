$6,999+ tax & licensing

2012 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GX


Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
199,498KM
Good Condition
VIN jm1bl1uf1c1565845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,498 KM
Vehicle Description
AIR CONDITIONING / CD PLAYER / ALLOY WHEELS / KEYLESS ENTRY
Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.







