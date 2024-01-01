Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>AIR CONDITIONING / CD PLAYER / ALLOY <span style=font-size: 12pt;>WHEELS</span> / KEYLESS ENTRY </strong></span></p><p> </p><p>Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.</p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

199,498 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,498KM
Good Condition
VIN jm1bl1uf1c1565845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,498 KM

Vehicle Description

AIR CONDITIONING / CD PLAYER / ALLOY WHEELS / KEYLESS ENTRY 

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2012 Mazda MAZDA3