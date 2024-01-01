Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: , sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees. </p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

218,340 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1720805862
  2. 1720805865
  3. 1720805868
  4. 1720805870
  5. 1720805872
  6. 1720805876
  7. 1720805879
  8. 1720805882
  9. 1720805885
  10. 1720805888
  11. 1720805890
  12. 1720805893
  13. 1720805896
  14. 1720805898
  15. 1720805901
  16. 1720805904
  17. 1720805908
  18. 1720805911
  19. 1720805913
  20. 1720805916
  21. 1720805918
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
218,340KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1CW2CLXC0106134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 218,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2012 GMC Yukon XL 4WD 4dr 1500 SLT w/1SD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 GMC Yukon XL 4WD 4dr 1500 SLT w/1SD 185,213 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Soul 5DR WGN AUTO 4U for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Kia Soul 5DR WGN AUTO 4U 228,252 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara for sale in Cobourg, ON
2010 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara 208,367 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA5