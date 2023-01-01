Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDASPEED3

184,988 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2012 Mazda MAZDASPEED3

2012 Mazda MAZDASPEED3

2012 Mazda MAZDASPEED3

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

184,988KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405563
  • VIN: JM1BL1N30C1602419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,988 KM

Vehicle Description

At Mallory Auto we strive to provide cost-effective quality pre-owned vehicles. 
Need Financing? Our team will find the best financing options for you. 
Have a trade-in? We pay top $$$ 
All vehicle include CARFAX history report and are pre-inspected by licensed mechanics.
Finance from $164.11 Bi-Weekly. 1,500.00 Down Payment. $10,999.00 x 36 months @ 10.99% APR ( estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $1,906.63). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

