<p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast;>Q</span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>uality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!</span></strong></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Well-maintained & road-ready<br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Competitive pricing & financing available<br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Trusted brands & models</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Don’t miss out on these great deals!</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Want more details on this specific vehicle?<br />Give us a call 905-269-5995</span></p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Selling Dealer: Stewart Auto Hub Inc</span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</span></strong></p>

2012 Nissan Juke

138,261 KM

Details Description

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Juke

SV

12935861

2012 Nissan Juke

SV

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,261KM
VIN JN8AF5MR8C7100766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

(289) 252-1583

2012 Nissan Juke