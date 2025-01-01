$8,999+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 305,292 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 Ram 1500 4WD Crew Cab Big Horn combines rugged performance with refined comfort, making it an ideal choice for those who need a workhorse with a touch
- Engine: Powered by a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, this truck delivers impressive towing and hauling capability, making it perfect for both work and play.
- Transmission: Equipped with a 5-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive shifts and efficient performance.
- Drive System: 4WD capability ensures you have the traction and power you need for tough terrain and adverse weather conditions.
- Interior: The Quad Cab offers seating for up to six passengers, with comfortable cloth upholstery, a spacious cabin, and ample storage space for all your gear.
- Technology: Features a Uconnect system with an AM/FM/CD player, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports to keep you connected while on the road.
- Towing Capacity: With a robust engine and durable frame, the Ram 1500 offers exceptional towing and payload capacity, making it perfect for work or recreational needs.
- Safety: Includes ABS brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, providing peace of mind on every journey.
- Exterior: The 2012 Ram 1500 Big Horn is finished in a sleek, bold design, with chrome accents and a distinct front grille that makes a statement on the road.
- Performance: With its smooth suspension and powerful engine options, the Ram 1500 provides a commanding yet comfortable driving experience, whether you're on highways or navigating rough roads.
The 2012 Ram 1500 4WD Crew Cab Big Horn is the perfect blend of capability and comfort. Whether you need a truck for work, play, or everyday use, this Ram delivers. Visit True North Auto Brokers to see this truck in person and take it for a test drive today!
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
Vehicle Features
True North Auto Brokers
