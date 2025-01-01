Menu
2012 RAM 1500

305,292 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

12290643

2012 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
305,292KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RD7LT4CS227055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 305,292 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2012 Ram 1500 4WD Crew Cab Big Horn combines rugged performance with refined comfort, making it an ideal choice for those who need a workhorse with a touch

es:

  • Engine: Powered by a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, this truck delivers impressive towing and hauling capability, making it perfect for both work and play.
  • Transmission: Equipped with a 5-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive shifts and efficient performance.
  • Drive System: 4WD capability ensures you have the traction and power you need for tough terrain and adverse weather conditions.
  • Interior: The Quad Cab offers seating for up to six passengers, with comfortable cloth upholstery, a spacious cabin, and ample storage space for all your gear.
  • Technology: Features a Uconnect system with an AM/FM/CD player, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports to keep you connected while on the road.
  • Towing Capacity: With a robust engine and durable frame, the Ram 1500 offers exceptional towing and payload capacity, making it perfect for work or recreational needs.
  • Safety: Includes ABS brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, providing peace of mind on every journey.
  • Exterior: The 2012 Ram 1500 Big Horn is finished in a sleek, bold design, with chrome accents and a distinct front grille that makes a statement on the road.
  • Performance: With its smooth suspension and powerful engine options, the Ram 1500 provides a commanding yet comfortable driving experience, whether you're on highways or navigating rough roads.

The 2012 Ram 1500 4WD Crew Cab Big Horn is the perfect blend of capability and comfort. Whether you need a truck for work, play, or everyday use, this Ram delivers. Visit True North Auto Brokers to see this truck in person and take it for a test drive today!

 

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2012 RAM 1500