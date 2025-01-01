$11,999+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,844 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 RAM 1500 Sport – 4x4 Crew Cab Pickup
Rugged, powerful, and ready for anything—the 2012 RAM 1500 Sport combines aggressive styling with serious performance and everyday capability.
Highlights:
5.7L HEMI® V8 engine delivering robust towing and hauling power
4x4 drivetrain for all-terrain confidence and control
6-speed automatic transmission for smooth, reliable shifting
Bold exterior design with sport performance hood and body-color accents
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
STEWART AUTO HUB Inc.
Vehicle Features
