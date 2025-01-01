Menu
2012 RAM 1500 Sport – 4x4 Crew Cab Pickup

Rugged, powerful, and ready for anything—the 2012 RAM 1500 Sport combines aggressive styling with serious performance and everyday capability.

Highlights:

  • 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine delivering robust towing and hauling power
  • 4x4 drivetrain for all-terrain confidence and control
  • 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth, reliable shifting
  • Bold exterior design with sport performance hood and body-color accents

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

STEWART AUTO HUB Inc.

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

