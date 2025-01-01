Menu
2012 RAM 1500

298,730 KM

Details Description Features

$7,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

13288232

2012 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Location

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

289-252-1583

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
298,730KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RD7FP6CS262243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 298,730 KM

Vehicle Description



JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. 

Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 
Call or Text Nico 437-410-2105 

*Sold Certified

*Extended Warranty Available  

*Financing Available 

 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 RAM 1500