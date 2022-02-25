Menu
2012 RAM 1500

176,376 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

176,376KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8320407
  • Stock #: U0678
  • VIN: 1C6RD7HT5CS311684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 176,376 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-XXXX

905-372-1820

