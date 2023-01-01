Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 RAM 1500

203,165 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

905-372-5822

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

905-372-5822

  1. 1674919886
  2. 1674919893
  3. 1674919898
  4. 1674919904
  5. 1674919912
  6. 1674919922
  7. 1674919925
  8. 1674919931
  9. 1674919933
  10. 1674919936
  11. 1674919943
  12. 1674919943
  13. 1674919945
  14. 1674919947
  15. 1674919948
  16. 1674919954
  17. 1674919959
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,165KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9559594
  • VIN: 1C6RD7MT5CS287568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,165 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne Symons Auto Sales

2012 RAM 1500 SPORT
 203,165 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2020 Buick Envision ...
 15,969 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 11,899 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic

Email Wayne Symons Auto Sales

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory