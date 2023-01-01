$7,499+ tax & licensing
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2012 Subaru Legacy
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
178,622KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10404858
- VIN: 4S3BMGG63C3005504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,622 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees.
Finance from $93.17 Bi-Weekly. $500 Down Payment. $7,499 x 48 months @ 10% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5