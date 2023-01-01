Menu
2012 Subaru Legacy

178,622 KM

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

178,622KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10404858
  • VIN: 4S3BMGG63C3005504

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees.
Finance from $93.17 Bi-Weekly. $500 Down Payment. $7,499 x 48 months @ 10% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

