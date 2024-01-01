$7,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Tribeca
2012 Subaru Tribeca
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 197,476 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw your way? Look no further than this 2012 Subaru Tribeca, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This silver beauty boasts a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and confident ride. Its all-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction on snow, ice, and rough terrain, making it the perfect vehicle for Canadian winters.
Inside, the Tribeca offers a luxurious and spacious cabin with black leather seating, providing ample comfort for both passengers and cargo. Enjoy features like heated mirrors, a premium sound system, and power windows and locks for your convenience. While the odometer reads 197,476km, this Subaru has been meticulously maintained and is ready to take on many more miles.
Here are five features that make this Subaru Tribeca stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence, knowing you have the traction you need.
- Spacious Interior: This Tribeca is designed for comfort and practicality, with ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Leather Seats: Experience luxurious comfort with the supple feel of leather seating.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music in high fidelity, thanks to the Tribeca's impressive sound system.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, making getting in and out of your vehicle effortless.
Visit True North Auto Brokers today to experience this 2012 Subaru Tribeca firsthand!
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583