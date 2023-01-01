Menu
2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

130,106 KM

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Base

2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Base

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

130,106KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350672
  • Stock #: U0888
  • VIN: JTEBU4BF8CK125323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,106 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

