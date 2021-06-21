Menu
2012 Toyota Matrix

33,359 KM

Details

DEALER SERVICED+ONLY 33,359 KMS!

DEALER SERVICED+ONLY 33,359 KMS!

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

33,359KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7417409
  • Stock #: W5400B
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE1CC816508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 33,359 KM

Vehicle Description

YES, ONLY 33,359 ORIGINAL KMS! This DEALER SERVICED TOURING PKG also features: POWER SUNROOF, FOG LIGHTS, 16 INCH ALLOYS , STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. Beautiful Radiant Red exterior and Ash interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Split Folder Rear Seats
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

