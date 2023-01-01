2012 Toyota Matrix

$16,919 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 7 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9829964

9829964 Stock #: W5978

W5978 VIN: 2T1LE4EE5CC021074

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 60,747 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.