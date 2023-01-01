Menu
2012 Toyota Matrix

60,747 KM

$16,919

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

S AWD-ONLY 60,747 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

60,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9829964
  • Stock #: W5978
  • VIN: 2T1LE4EE5CC021074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 60,747 KM

Vehicle Description

SERVICED HERE FROM DAY ONE, this AWD S PACKAGE is in amazing shape! Features: ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR WITH COMPASS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Spruce Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

