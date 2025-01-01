$7,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,483 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline – FWD Sedan
Efficient, refined, and built for long drives—this 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline TDI offers diesel-powered performance with European comfort and style.
Highlights:
2.0L TDI diesel engine for outstanding fuel economy and long-range efficiency
Front-Wheel Drive for smooth, stable everyday driving
6-speed manual transmission for a quiet and responsive ride
Sleek black exterior with a clean and modern sedan design
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
STEWART AUTO HUB Inc.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583