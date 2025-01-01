Menu
<strong data-start=107 data-end=156>2012 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline – FWD Sedan</strong>

Efficient, refined, and built for long drives—this 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline TDI offers diesel-powered performance with European comfort and style.

<strong data-start=315 data-end=330>Highlights:</strong>

2.0L TDI diesel engine for outstanding fuel economy and long-range efficiency
Front-Wheel Drive for smooth, stable everyday driving
6-speed manual transmission for a quiet and responsive ride
Sleek black exterior with a clean and modern sedan design

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
STEWART AUTO HUB Inc.

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,483KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWWL7AJ6CM466757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

2012 Volkswagen Jetta