$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0T TDI Man Comfortline
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0T TDI Man Comfortline
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!
Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.
✅ Well-maintained & road-ready
✅ Competitive pricing & financing available
✅ Trusted brands & models
Don’t miss out on these great deals!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 289-252-1583
Selling Dealer: Stewart Auto Hub Inc
Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(289) 252-1583