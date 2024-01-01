$9,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Buick Encore
AWD 4DR CONVENIENCE
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,937 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2013 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Convenience, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This silver beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a standout choice for any driver. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless driving in all conditions. And with its All-Wheel Drive system, you can confidently navigate snowy roads and challenging terrain.
This Encore is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, and the peace of mind offered by the security system. Cruise control makes long drives a breeze, while the tilt steering wheel ensures a comfortable driving position. This well-maintained Encore has 121,937km on the odometer and is ready to hit the road with you.
Here are 5 of the most sizzle-worthy features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather with confidence, knowing you have the traction you need.
- Heated Mirrors: Never worry about frosted mirrors again, enjoy clear visibility even in the coldest conditions.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Encore with a touch of a button for ultimate convenience.
- Security System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position for maximum comfort on every journey.
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**
Vehicle Features
True North Auto Brokers
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583