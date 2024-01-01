Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>1 OWNER / ACCIDENT FREE/ SECOND SET OF TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED</p>

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

204,227 KM

Details Description Features

$6,849

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1726542039
  2. 1726542039
  3. 1726542039
  4. 1726542039
  5. 1726542039
  6. 1726542039
  7. 1726542039
  8. 1726542039
  9. 1726542039
  10. 1726542039
  11. 1726542039
  12. 1726542039
  13. 1726542039
  14. 1726542039
  15. 1726542039
  16. 1726542039
  17. 1726542039
  18. 1726542039
  19. 1726542039
  20. 1726542039
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,849

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,227KM
VIN 1G1PC5SB1D7277523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,227 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / ACCIDENT FREE/ SECOND SET OF TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2015 Kia Optima Ex / W Sunroof for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Kia Optima Ex / W Sunroof 195,474 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge 4dr Limited AWD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Ford Edge 4dr Limited AWD 207,736 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED 207,791 KM $7,199 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,849

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze