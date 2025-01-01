Menu
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

94,277 KM

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

4DR SDN LS AUTO

12940283

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

4DR SDN LS AUTO

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,277KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1JA5EH6D4239413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing>

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2013 Chevrolet Sonic