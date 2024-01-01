$6,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Chrysler 200
4dr Sdn Limited
2013 Chrysler 200
4dr Sdn Limited
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
232,767KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCBCG4DN772104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 232,767 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived! 2013 Chrysler 200 Limited / Leather seats/ Sunroof Power seats & More. Financing Available!
Book your test drive TODAY!
Confirm all features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
