2013 Chrysler 200
4dr Sdn Limited
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,784 KM
Vehicle Description
This stylish and reliable 2013 Chrysler 200 Sedan Limited in sleek black is a perfect combination of luxury and practicality. Whether you're cruising through city streets or taking a weekend getaway, this sedan offers a smooth and comfortable ride. With its refined exterior and premium features, the Chrysler 200 stands out as an elegant choice for those seeking sophistication without compromising on value.
Key Features:
- Sleek, Modern Design: The elegant black exterior complements the vehicle’s sleek profile, giving it a sophisticated and timeless appearance.
- Comfortable and Spacious Interior: Enjoy premium leather upholstery, a spacious cabin, and advanced technology features for a refined driving experience.
- Smooth Performance: Powered by a reliable 3.6L V6 engine, this sedan delivers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency, making it a perfect blend of power and economy.
- Infotainment & Connectivity: The Chrysler 200 comes equipped with a user-friendly touch-screen system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system, keeping you entertained on every journey.
- Advanced Safety Features: With traction control, anti-lock brakes, and a full array of airbags, you’ll have confidence in every drive.
Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers to explore this stunning 2013 Chrysler 200 Limited today. Let us help you find your next vehicle with our exceptional service and dedication to quality!
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
Vehicle Features
