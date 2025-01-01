Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=168 data-end=579>This stylish and reliable 2013 Chrysler 200 Sedan Limited in sleek black is a perfect combination of luxury and practicality. Whether youre cruising through city streets or taking a weekend getaway, this sedan offers a smooth and comfortable ride. With its refined exterior and premium features, the Chrysler 200 stands out as an elegant choice for those seeking sophistication without compromising on value.</p><p data-start=581 data-end=596>Key Features:</p><ul data-start=597 data-end=1443><li data-start=597 data-end=745><strong data-start=599 data-end=623>Sleek, Modern Design</strong>: The elegant black exterior complements the vehicle’s sleek profile, giving it a sophisticated and timeless appearance.</li><li data-start=746 data-end=907><strong data-start=748 data-end=785>Comfortable and Spacious Interior</strong>: Enjoy premium leather upholstery, a spacious cabin, and advanced technology features for a refined driving experience.</li><li data-start=908 data-end=1097><strong data-start=910 data-end=932>Smooth Performance</strong>: Powered by a reliable 3.6L V6 engine, this sedan delivers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency, making it a perfect blend of power and economy.</li><li data-start=1098 data-end=1302><strong data-start=1100 data-end=1131>Infotainment & Connectivity</strong>: The Chrysler 200 comes equipped with a user-friendly touch-screen system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system, keeping you entertained on every journey.</li><li data-start=1303 data-end=1443><strong data-start=1305 data-end=1333>Advanced Safety Features</strong>: With traction control, anti-lock brakes, and a full array of airbags, you’ll have confidence in every drive.</li></ul><p data-start=1445 data-end=1630><strong data-start=1445 data-end=1477>Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong> to explore this stunning 2013 Chrysler 200 Limited today. Let us help you find your next vehicle with our exceptional service and dedication to quality!</p><p data-start=1445 data-end=1630><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees</em></p>

2013 Chrysler 200

227,784 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12211170

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn Limited

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1740256036
  2. 1740256036
  3. 1740256036
  4. 1740256036
  5. 1740256036
  6. 1740256036
  7. 1740256036
  8. 1740256036
  9. 1740256036
  10. 1740256036
  11. 1740256036
  12. 1740256036
  13. 1740256036
  14. 1740256036
  15. 1740256037
  16. 1740256037
  17. 1740256037
  18. 1740256036
  19. 1740256036
  20. 1740256036
  21. 1740256037
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
227,784KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCBCG4DN758302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,784 KM

Vehicle Description

This stylish and reliable 2013 Chrysler 200 Sedan Limited in sleek black is a perfect combination of luxury and practicality. Whether you're cruising through city streets or taking a weekend getaway, this sedan offers a smooth and comfortable ride. With its refined exterior and premium features, the Chrysler 200 stands out as an elegant choice for those seeking sophistication without compromising on value.

Key Features:

  • Sleek, Modern Design: The elegant black exterior complements the vehicle’s sleek profile, giving it a sophisticated and timeless appearance.
  • Comfortable and Spacious Interior: Enjoy premium leather upholstery, a spacious cabin, and advanced technology features for a refined driving experience.
  • Smooth Performance: Powered by a reliable 3.6L V6 engine, this sedan delivers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency, making it a perfect blend of power and economy.
  • Infotainment & Connectivity: The Chrysler 200 comes equipped with a user-friendly touch-screen system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system, keeping you entertained on every journey.
  • Advanced Safety Features: With traction control, anti-lock brakes, and a full array of airbags, you’ll have confidence in every drive.

Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers to explore this stunning 2013 Chrysler 200 Limited today. Let us help you find your next vehicle with our exceptional service and dedication to quality!

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL 233,323 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sedona LX+ for sale in Cobourg, ON
2019 Kia Sedona LX+ 126,550 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Juke for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 Nissan Juke 101,312 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 200