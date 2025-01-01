$6,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Chrysler 200
4dr Sdn LX
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,432 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this 2013 Chrysler 200 LX in a stunning blue finish, available now at TrueNorth AutoBrokers! This 4-door sedan offers a comfortable ride, sleek design, and great fuel efficiency—perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways.
✅ Key Features:
✔ Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder
✔ Transmission: Automatic
✔ Exterior Color: Blue
✔ Interior: Comfortable Cloth Seating
✔ Technology: AM/FM/CD Audio, AUX Input
✔ Safety: ABS, Traction Control, Front & Side Airbags
✔ Fuel Efficiency: Great MPG for city & highway driving
This Chrysler 200 LX is well-maintained and ready for the road! Contact TrueNorth AutoBrokers today to schedule a test drive or get more details.
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
Vehicle Features
True North Auto Brokers
