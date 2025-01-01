Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=87 data-end=378>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this <strong data-start=144 data-end=168>2013 Chrysler 200 LX</strong> in a stunning blue finish, available now at <strong data-start=213 data-end=238>TrueNorth AutoBrokers</strong>! This <strong data-start=245 data-end=261>4-door sedan</strong> offers a comfortable ride, sleek design, and great fuel efficiency—perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways.</p><p data-start=380 data-end=706>✅ <strong data-start=382 data-end=399>Key Features:</strong><br data-start=399 data-end=402 />✔ <strong data-start=404 data-end=415>Engine:</strong> 2.4L 4-Cylinder<br data-start=431 data-end=434 />✔ <strong data-start=436 data-end=453>Transmission:</strong> Automatic<br data-start=463 data-end=466 />✔ <strong data-start=468 data-end=487>Exterior Color:</strong> Blue<br data-start=492 data-end=495 />✔ <strong data-start=497 data-end=510>Interior:</strong> Comfortable Cloth Seating<br data-start=536 data-end=539 />✔ <strong data-start=541 data-end=556>Technology:</strong> AM/FM/CD Audio, AUX Input<br data-start=582 data-end=585 />✔ <strong data-start=587 data-end=598>Safety:</strong> ABS, Traction Control, Front & Side Airbags<br data-start=642 data-end=645 />✔ <strong data-start=647 data-end=667>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Great MPG for city & highway driving</p><p> </p><p data-start=708 data-end=864>This Chrysler 200 LX is well-maintained and ready for the road! Contact <strong data-start=780 data-end=805>TrueNorth AutoBrokers</strong> today to schedule a test drive or get more details. </p><p data-start=708 data-end=864> </p><p data-start=708 data-end=864><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees</em></p>

2013 Chrysler 200

134,432 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

Watch This Vehicle
12276621

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1741882181
  2. 1741882181
  3. 1741882181
  4. 1741882181
  5. 1741882181
  6. 1741882181
  7. 1741882181
  8. 1741882181
  9. 1741882181
  10. 1741882181
  11. 1741882181
  12. 1741882181
  13. 1741882181
  14. 1741882182
  15. 1741882182
  16. 1741882182
  17. 1741882182
  18. 1741882182
  19. 1741882182
  20. 1741882182
  21. 1741882182
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,432KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCBAB3DN667495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this 2013 Chrysler 200 LX in a stunning blue finish, available now at TrueNorth AutoBrokers! This 4-door sedan offers a comfortable ride, sleek design, and great fuel efficiency—perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways.

✅ Key Features:
✔ Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder
✔ Transmission: Automatic
✔ Exterior Color: Blue
✔ Interior: Comfortable Cloth Seating
✔ Technology: AM/FM/CD Audio, AUX Input
✔ Safety: ABS, Traction Control, Front & Side Airbags
✔ Fuel Efficiency: Great MPG for city & highway driving

 

This Chrysler 200 LX is well-maintained and ready for the road! Contact TrueNorth AutoBrokers today to schedule a test drive or get more details. 

 

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2011 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5
2011 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT 262,659 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package 197,301 KM $7,899 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado for sale in Cobourg, ON
2017 Chevrolet Colorado 130,398 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 200