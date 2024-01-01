$6,399+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Avenger
4dr Sdn SXT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$6,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,976 KM
Vehicle Description
Price includes 6 month / 10,000 km Basic Power train warranty and a complimentary full tank of gas!
Looking for a reliable and spacious sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SXT from True North Auto Brokers. This white beauty with a sleek grey interior boasts a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a pleasure to drive on both city streets and highway journeys. With its comfortable bucket seats, spacious cabin, and array of convenient features, this Avenger is perfect for families and individuals alike.
This well-maintained Dodge Avenger is equipped with everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and cruise control. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. And on those chilly mornings, you'll appreciate the heated mirrors that ensure clear visibility.
This used Avenger has 202,976km on the odometer, proving its reliability and durability. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a stylish and practical sedan. Visit True North Auto Brokers today to schedule a test drive.
Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: The Avenger boasts roomy seating and a generous cargo area, making it ideal for families or anyone who values space.
- Powerful and Efficient Engine: The 2.4L 4-cylinder engine delivers a satisfying blend of power and fuel efficiency, keeping you moving with ease.
- Keyless Entry and Power Amenities: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, locks, and mirrors for a smooth and stress-free driving experience.
- Safety First: With anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, you can rest assured knowing you're protected on the road.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe on those cold mornings with the added visibility provided by heated mirrors.
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
True North Auto Brokers
