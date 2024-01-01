Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Dodge Dart SXT, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This white beauty boasts a sleek and modern design, with a comfortable black interior thats perfect for everyday commutes. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, youll enjoy smooth and efficient driving, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in all weather conditions.

This Dart SXT is packed with features that make it both practical and enjoyable to drive. Youll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, power locks, and windows, as well as the peace of mind offered by its comprehensive safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. This vehicle has been well-maintained and has 194,852km on the odometer, so its ready for many more miles of reliable service. Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2013 Dodge Dart SXT: Sleek and Stylish Design: Sleek and Stylish Design: Turn heads with this white sedan that exudes modern elegance.
Comfortable and Spacious Interior: Comfortable and Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with a roomy cabin perfect for both passengers and cargo.
Keyless Entry and Power Features: Keyless Entry and Power Features: Unlock your doors with ease and enjoy the convenience of power locks and windows.
Comprehensive Safety Features: Comprehensive Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing youre protected by anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: Fuel-Efficient Performance: Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money on gas with this fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission.

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**

2013 Dodge Dart

194,852 KM

$6,299

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Dart

4dr Sdn SXT

12017323

2013 Dodge Dart

4dr Sdn SXT

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,852KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDFBA4DD337185

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,852 KM

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Dodge Dart SXT, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This white beauty boasts a sleek and modern design, with a comfortable black interior that's perfect for everyday commutes. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy smooth and efficient driving, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in all weather conditions.

This Dart SXT is packed with features that make it both practical and enjoyable to drive. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, power locks, and windows, as well as the peace of mind offered by its comprehensive safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. This vehicle has been well-maintained and has 194,852km on the odometer, so it's ready for many more miles of reliable service.

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2013 Dodge Dart SXT:

  1. Sleek and Stylish Design: Turn heads with this white sedan that exudes modern elegance.
  2. Comfortable and Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with a roomy cabin perfect for both passengers and cargo.
  3. Keyless Entry and Power Features: Unlock your doors with ease and enjoy the convenience of power locks and windows.
  4. Comprehensive Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control.
  5. Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money on gas with this fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission.

 

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

2013 Dodge Dart