2013 Dodge Dart
4dr Sdn SXT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,852 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Dodge Dart SXT, available now at True North Auto Brokers. This white beauty boasts a sleek and modern design, with a comfortable black interior that's perfect for everyday commutes. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy smooth and efficient driving, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in all weather conditions.
This Dart SXT is packed with features that make it both practical and enjoyable to drive. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, power locks, and windows, as well as the peace of mind offered by its comprehensive safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. This vehicle has been well-maintained and has 194,852km on the odometer, so it's ready for many more miles of reliable service.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2013 Dodge Dart SXT:
- Sleek and Stylish Design: Turn heads with this white sedan that exudes modern elegance.
- Comfortable and Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with a roomy cabin perfect for both passengers and cargo.
- Keyless Entry and Power Features: Unlock your doors with ease and enjoy the convenience of power locks and windows.
- Comprehensive Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money on gas with this fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission.
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**
