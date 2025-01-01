Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=159 data-end=502>Discover a perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality with this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew. This well-maintained, family-friendly vehicle comes in a sleek silver exterior, offering a timeless and versatile look. The Grand Caravan provides ample seating for up to seven passengers, making it ideal for road trips or daily commutes.</p><p data-start=504 data-end=519>Key Features:</p><ul data-start=520 data-end=1232><li data-start=520 data-end=670><strong data-start=522 data-end=560>Powerful and Fuel-Efficient Engine</strong>: Equipped with a V6 engine, this van offers smooth driving performance while maintaining good fuel economy.</li><li data-start=671 data-end=806><strong data-start=673 data-end=694>Spacious Interior</strong>: With comfortable seating and innovative storage options, this van is built to handle all of life’s journeys.</li><li data-start=807 data-end=939><strong data-start=809 data-end=830>Versatile Seating</strong>: Featuring Stow ‘n Go seating, you can effortlessly configure the space to accommodate passengers or gear.</li><li data-start=940 data-end=1105><strong data-start=942 data-end=980>Modern Entertainment & Convenience</strong>: Includes an intuitive infotainment system, rear-seat entertainment options, and plenty of power outlets for your devices.</li><li data-start=1106 data-end=1232><strong data-start=1108 data-end=1118>Safety</strong>: Loaded with advanced safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control for peace of mind.</li></ul><p data-start=1234 data-end=1434><strong data-start=1234 data-end=1272>Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers today</strong> to schedule a test drive and see how the 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew can meet your needs. We’re committed to offering quality vehicles and exceptional service.</p><p data-start=1234 data-end=1434><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees</em></p>

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

204,971 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

Watch This Vehicle
12211158

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1740254697
  2. 1740254697
  3. 1740254697
  4. 1740254697
  5. 1740254697
  6. 1740254697
  7. 1740254698
  8. 1740254698
  9. 1740254698
  10. 1740254698
  11. 1740254698
  12. 1740254698
  13. 1740254698
  14. 1740254698
  15. 1740254698
  16. 1740254698
  17. 1740254698
  18. 1740254698
  19. 1740254698
  20. 1740254698
  21. 1740254698
  22. 1740254698
  23. 1740254698
  24. 1740254698
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,971KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG7DR606483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 204,971 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover a perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality with this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew. This well-maintained, family-friendly vehicle comes in a sleek silver exterior, offering a timeless and versatile look. The Grand Caravan provides ample seating for up to seven passengers, making it ideal for road trips or daily commutes.

Key Features:

  • Powerful and Fuel-Efficient Engine: Equipped with a V6 engine, this van offers smooth driving performance while maintaining good fuel economy.
  • Spacious Interior: With comfortable seating and innovative storage options, this van is built to handle all of life’s journeys.
  • Versatile Seating: Featuring Stow ‘n Go seating, you can effortlessly configure the space to accommodate passengers or gear.
  • Modern Entertainment & Convenience: Includes an intuitive infotainment system, rear-seat entertainment options, and plenty of power outlets for your devices.
  • Safety: Loaded with advanced safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control for peace of mind.

Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers today to schedule a test drive and see how the 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew can meet your needs. We’re committed to offering quality vehicles and exceptional service.

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL 233,323 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sedona LX+ for sale in Cobourg, ON
2019 Kia Sedona LX+ 126,550 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Juke for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 Nissan Juke 101,312 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan