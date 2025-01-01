$7,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Crew
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 204,971 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover a perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality with this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew. This well-maintained, family-friendly vehicle comes in a sleek silver exterior, offering a timeless and versatile look. The Grand Caravan provides ample seating for up to seven passengers, making it ideal for road trips or daily commutes.
Key Features:
- Powerful and Fuel-Efficient Engine: Equipped with a V6 engine, this van offers smooth driving performance while maintaining good fuel economy.
- Spacious Interior: With comfortable seating and innovative storage options, this van is built to handle all of life’s journeys.
- Versatile Seating: Featuring Stow ‘n Go seating, you can effortlessly configure the space to accommodate passengers or gear.
- Modern Entertainment & Convenience: Includes an intuitive infotainment system, rear-seat entertainment options, and plenty of power outlets for your devices.
- Safety: Loaded with advanced safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control for peace of mind.
Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers today to schedule a test drive and see how the 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew can meet your needs. We’re committed to offering quality vehicles and exceptional service.
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
Vehicle Features
True North Auto Brokers
