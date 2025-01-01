Menu
<p data-start=91 data-end=476>The 2013 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Commercial is the ideal work van designed for heavy-duty tasks and reliable performance. Whether you need to haul equipment, transport goods, or support your business, this durable commercial vehicle is built to handle it all. Available now at <strong data-start=376 data-end=402>TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong>, this van is ready to support your business with outstanding reliability.</p><p data-start=478 data-end=495><strong data-start=478 data-end=495>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=496 data-end=1113><li data-start=496 data-end=572><strong data-start=498 data-end=509>Engine:</strong> 5.4L V8 engine providing robust power for carrying heavy loads</li><li data-start=573 data-end=644><strong data-start=575 data-end=592>Transmission:</strong> 4-speed automatic transmission for smooth operation</li><li data-start=645 data-end=723><strong data-start=647 data-end=663>Cargo Space:</strong> Spacious interior with ample room for storage and equipment</li><li data-start=724 data-end=801><strong data-start=726 data-end=747>Payload Capacity:</strong> Impressive payload capacity to carry heavy-duty loads</li><li data-start=802 data-end=905><strong data-start=804 data-end=824>Safety Features:</strong> Includes front airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes for added safety</li><li data-start=906 data-end=1004><strong data-start=908 data-end=923>Durability:</strong> Built to withstand the demands of commercial use with a tough, work-ready design</li><li data-start=1005 data-end=1113><strong data-start=1007 data-end=1027>Towing Capacity:</strong> Capable of towing up to 7,500 lbs, ideal for hauling trailers or additional equipment</li><li data-start=1005 data-end=1113> </li><li data-start=1005 data-end=1113>Visit <strong data-start=1483 data-end=1509>TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong> today to explore the 2013 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Commercial and get the reliable workhorse your business deserves!</li></ul><p><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees</em></p>

2013 Ford Econoline

187,074 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Commercial

2013 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Commercial

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,074KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTSE3EL0DDA82339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 187,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

