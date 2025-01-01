$10,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Econoline
E-350 Super Duty Commercial
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 187,074 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Commercial is the ideal work van designed for heavy-duty tasks and reliable performance. Whether you need to haul equipment, transport goods, or support your business, this durable commercial vehicle is built to handle it all. Available now at TrueNorth Auto Brokers, this van is ready to support your business with outstanding reliability.
Key Features:
- Engine: 5.4L V8 engine providing robust power for carrying heavy loads
- Transmission: 4-speed automatic transmission for smooth operation
- Cargo Space: Spacious interior with ample room for storage and equipment
- Payload Capacity: Impressive payload capacity to carry heavy-duty loads
- Safety Features: Includes front airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes for added safety
- Durability: Built to withstand the demands of commercial use with a tough, work-ready design
- Towing Capacity: Capable of towing up to 7,500 lbs, ideal for hauling trailers or additional equipment
- Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers today to explore the 2013 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Commercial and get the reliable workhorse your business deserves!
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
