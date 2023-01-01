Menu
Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees.
Finance from $302.857 monthly. $1,500 Down Payment. $13,399 x 48 months @ 9.99% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C

2013 Ford F-150

219,016 KM

Details Description Features

$13,399

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,399

+ taxes & licensing

219,016KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftfw1ef9dfd71057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 219,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees.
Finance from $302.857 monthly. $1,500 Down Payment. $13,399 x 48 months @ 9.99% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$13,399

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2013 Ford F-150