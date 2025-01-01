$10,799+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT
Location
JC&DC Motors
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
289-252-1583
$10,799
+ taxes & licensing
Used
217,975KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET8DFD57169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 217,975 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Call or Text Nico 437-410-2105
✅ Sold Certified
✅ Extended Warranty Avaialble
✅ Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From JC&DC Motors
2015 RAM 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST 207,616 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT 160,517 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT 127,884 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Email JC&DC Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JC&DC Motors
JC&DC Motors
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
289-252-XXXX(click to show)
$10,799
+ taxes & licensing>
JC&DC Motors
289-252-1583
2013 Ford F-150