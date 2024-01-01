$7,299+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,910 KM
Vehicle Description
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Fiesta SE, available now at True North Auto Brokers! This sleek black sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and comes equipped with a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and weekend adventures. With 124,910km on the odometer, this Fiesta is ready to take you wherever you need to go.
Enjoy a smooth ride thanks to the automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Stay comfortable year-round with features like air conditioning and rear window defrost. Safety is a priority with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. This Fiesta also comes with a host of convenience features, including power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering, making every drive a breeze.
Here are five features to get you excited about this Ford Fiesta SE:
- Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the classic elegance of a black sedan.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in a sophisticated and spacious cabin.
- Powerful 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine: Experience zippy acceleration and efficient fuel economy.
- Automatic Transmission: Cruise effortlessly through city traffic or open highways.
- Power Convenience Features: Make every journey easier with power windows, locks, and mirrors.
Visit True North Auto Brokers today for a test drive and experience the convenience and style of this 2013 Ford Fiesta SE for yourself!
