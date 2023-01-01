Menu
2013 Ford Focus

166,504 KM

SE

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

166,504KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10350699
  • VIN: 1FADP3F22DL147356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,504 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices.

We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle!

All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

