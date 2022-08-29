$13,912+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Accord
EX-L V6 EX-L+SNOW TIRES!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$13,912
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9304216
- Stock #: W5742A
- VIN: 1HGCR3F84DA801257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,694 KM
Vehicle Description
This EX-L is CERTIFIED! Features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES ON RIMS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, XM SAT RADIO READY, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, DUAL AUTO A/C AND MORE. Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
