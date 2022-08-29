Menu
2013 Honda Accord

180,694 KM

Details Description Features

$13,912

+ tax & licensing
$13,912

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2013 Honda Accord

2013 Honda Accord

EX-L V6 EX-L+SNOW TIRES!

2013 Honda Accord

EX-L V6 EX-L+SNOW TIRES!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$13,912

+ taxes & licensing

180,694KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9304216
  • Stock #: W5742A
  • VIN: 1HGCR3F84DA801257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,694 KM

Vehicle Description

This EX-L is CERTIFIED! Features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES ON RIMS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, XM SAT RADIO READY, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, DUAL AUTO A/C AND MORE. Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

