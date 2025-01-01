Menu
<p class= data-start=75 data-end=192><strong data-start=75 data-end=192>2013 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring | Spacious, Versatile, and Family-Friendly | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong></p><p class= data-start=194 data-end=472>The 2013 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring offers exceptional space, comfort, and advanced features for families on the go. With its powerful all-wheel-drive system, versatile interior, and modern technology, the Pilot is the perfect SUV for both daily commutes and family adventures.</p><p class= data-start=474 data-end=493>✅ <strong data-start=476 data-end=493>Key Features:</strong></p><p class= data-start=495 data-end=613><strong data-start=495 data-end=505>Engine</strong>: 3.5L V6 – Delivers ample power and smooth acceleration, perfect for both city driving and long road trips.</p><p class= data-start=615 data-end=745><strong data-start=615 data-end=631>Transmission</strong>: 5-Speed Automatic – Provides smooth and responsive shifting for a comfortable and effortless driving experience.</p><p class= data-start=747 data-end=921><strong data-start=747 data-end=761>Drivetrain</strong>: 4WD – Honda’s all-wheel-drive system ensures excellent traction and stability, making it an ideal choice for all weather conditions and off-road capabilities.</p><p class= data-start=923 data-end=1085><strong data-start=923 data-end=930>Cab</strong>: 4-Door SUV – Spacious cabin with seating for up to eight passengers and ample cargo room, making it an excellent option for large families or road trips.</p><p class= data-start=1087 data-end=1247><strong data-start=1087 data-end=1101>Technology</strong>: 8-inch Touchscreen Display, Navigation, Bluetooth, USB Port, Satellite Radio, and a Rearview Camera for convenience and entertainment on the go.</p><p class= data-start=1249 data-end=1404><strong data-start=1249 data-end=1268>Safety Features</strong>: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Stability Control, and Parking Sensors for added safety and peace of mind during your drives.</p><p class= data-start=1406 data-end=1559><strong data-start=1406 data-end=1425>Fuel Efficiency</strong>: Impressive MPG for an AWD SUV, offering a good balance of performance and efficiency for both city commutes and long-distance trips.</p><p class= data-start=1561 data-end=1729><strong data-start=1561 data-end=1572>Comfort</strong>: Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Power Adjustable Seats, and Keyless Entry for added convenience and luxury on every ride.</p><p class= data-start=1731 data-end=1989>The 2013 Honda Pilot Touring is the ideal choice for families looking for a spacious, reliable, and feature-packed SUV. With its combination of rugged performance, modern technology, and comfort, the Pilot is ready for whatever your next adventure may bring.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=1991 data-end=2042>💰 <strong data-start=1994 data-end=2042>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</strong></p><p class= data-start=1991 data-end=2042><strong data-start=1994 data-end=2042>JSC AUTO SALES</strong></p>

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Used
280,598KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H98DB507120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 280,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

