$8,299+ tax & licensing
$8,299
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 280,598 KM
2013 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring | Spacious, Versatile, and Family-Friendly | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
The 2013 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring offers exceptional space, comfort, and advanced features for families on the go. With its powerful all-wheel-drive system, versatile interior, and modern technology, the Pilot is the perfect SUV for both daily commutes and family adventures.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 3.5L V6 – Delivers ample power and smooth acceleration, perfect for both city driving and long road trips.
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic – Provides smooth and responsive shifting for a comfortable and effortless driving experience.
Drivetrain: 4WD – Honda’s all-wheel-drive system ensures excellent traction and stability, making it an ideal choice for all weather conditions and off-road capabilities.
Cab: 4-Door SUV – Spacious cabin with seating for up to eight passengers and ample cargo room, making it an excellent option for large families or road trips.
Technology: 8-inch Touchscreen Display, Navigation, Bluetooth, USB Port, Satellite Radio, and a Rearview Camera for convenience and entertainment on the go.
Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Stability Control, and Parking Sensors for added safety and peace of mind during your drives.
Fuel Efficiency: Impressive MPG for an AWD SUV, offering a good balance of performance and efficiency for both city commutes and long-distance trips.
Comfort: Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Power Adjustable Seats, and Keyless Entry for added convenience and luxury on every ride.
The 2013 Honda Pilot Touring is the ideal choice for families looking for a spacious, reliable, and feature-packed SUV. With its combination of rugged performance, modern technology, and comfort, the Pilot is ready for whatever your next adventure may bring.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
