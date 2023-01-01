Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Veloster

165,415 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1695317696
  2. 1695317699
  3. 1695317701
  4. 1695317704
  5. 1695317707
  6. 1695317709
  7. 1695317711
  8. 1695317714
  9. 1695317716
  10. 1695317719
  11. 1695317721
  12. 1695317723
  13. 1695317726
  14. 1695317728
  15. 1695317730
  16. 1695317733
  17. 1695317735
  18. 1695317737
  19. 1695317740
  20. 1695317742
  21. 1695317744
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,415KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10451994
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD3DU162160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 165,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees.
Finance from $93.17 Bi-Weekly. $500 Down Payment. $7,499 x 48 months @ 11% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

2009 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 203,630 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee T...
 124,782 KM
$20,499 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SEL...
 217,868 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory